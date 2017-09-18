Giants' D.J. Fluker: Active Monday night
Fluker (leg) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Lions.
Fluker was a full participant in practice this week but was listed as questionable Sunday. Apparently the 25-year-old has been playing through the injury, but is well enough at this point to suit up Monday night.
