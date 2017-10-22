Giants' D.J. Fluker: Available for Sunday
Fluker (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Fluker was just added to the injury report Saturday, but now that he's deemed healthy he'll be ready to step in if any injuries occur on the Giants' offensive front.
