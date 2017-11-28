The Giants placed Fluker (toe) on injured reserve Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Fluker injured his toe earlier this month and sat out last Thursday's loss to the Redskins. Jon Halapio will likely continue in his stead at left guard until Justin Pugh (back) is able to return.

