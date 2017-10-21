Giants' D.J. Fluker: Late addition to injury report
Fluker has a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, SportsNet New York reports.
Fluker was not present on the injury report all week but apparently sustained the injury sometime Saturday. The 26-year-old reportedly was an option to start Sunday, but now will likely be a game-time decision.
