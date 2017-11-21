Giants' D.J. Fluker: Not expected to play Thursday
Fluker is not expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Redskins due to a toe injury, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Fluker played all 69 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but it now looks like he will be unable to play Thursday, and perhaps could be out longer. Jon Halapio or John Greco are likely to fill in at left guard in his absence.
