Giants' D.J. Fluker: On track to play in Week 7
Fluker (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.
The Giants added Fluker to the injury report after the knee issue limited his involvement during the team's light walkthrough Saturday, but it apparently isn't much of a concern. Fluker will likely act as the top backup at both right guard and right tackle.
