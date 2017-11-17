Giants' D.J. Fluker: Will play Sunday
Fluker (knee) will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Fluker will start at left guard Sunday because Justin Pugh (back) has been ruled out.
