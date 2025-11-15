The Giants elevated Cambre from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It's the first time Cambre has been elevated to the Giants' active roster this season, and he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Packers. The undrafted rookie gives the Giants an additional return option on punts and an extra option at wide receiver in the absence of Darius Slayton (hamstring).