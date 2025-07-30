Cambre has gotten some first-ream reps during practice in training camp, and his experience on special teams increases his odds of making the Giants' initial roster, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Cambre went undrafted, signing with New York as a free agent in late April. Nonetheless, the Louisiana product has intrigued enough to get some first-team reps Sunday, though it bears mentioning that fellow wideouts Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson (leg) were both held out with minor issues. New York also lost Bryce Ford-Wheaton for the season when he tore his Achilles on Sunday, opening the door toward a roster spot a little wider for Cambre, who (like Ford-Wheaton) is capable of working as a special-teams ace. Cambre remains a long shot to make the club, but he's at least inserted his name into the conversation for one of the final roster spots as a depth wideout and return man.