Tomlinson recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks across 23 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Washington.

The big run stuffer doesn't reach the quarterback often, as this was just his second sack in his two-plus seasons. Tomlinson is playing in just over 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season.

