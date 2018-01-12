Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson: Notches 50 tackles as rookie
Tomlinson made 50 tackles (30 solo), one sack and accounted for one pass defensed in 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2017.
The Giants' 2017 second-rounder made at least one tackle in all but one game for the team as a rookie. The defensive line was one of the lone bright spots for the Giants in 2017, as the unit also includes Jason Pierre-Paul, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon. Tomlinson has three years remaining on his contract with the Giants and he projects to once again start at defensive tackle alongside Harrison in 2018.
