Tomlinson made 50 tackles (30 solo), one sack and accounted for one pass defensed in 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2017.

The Giants' 2017 second-rounder made at least one tackle in all but one game for the team as a rookie. The defensive line was one of the lone bright spots for the Giants in 2017, as the unit also includes Jason Pierre-Paul, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon. Tomlinson has three years remaining on his contract with the Giants and he projects to once again start at defensive tackle alongside Harrison in 2018.