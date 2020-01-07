Play

Tomlinson made 49 tackles (23 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble across 16 contests in 2019.

Tomlinson saw slightly reduced numbers as a run stopper in 2019, but he made up for that by creating consistent interior pressure after only having notched one sack in his previous two seasons. The 2017 second-round pick will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

