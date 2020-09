Ratley was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ratley was let go by the Browns on Saturday, but he didn't have to wait long to find a new squad. Last season with the Browns, Ratley caught 12 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown across 13 games. The Texas A&M product will now assume a similar depth role that he had last season for the Giants with plenty of proven options ahead of him.