Ratley stands to see an uptick in targets with Sterling Shepard (toe) on injured reserve for at least three weeks, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ratley has only drawn three targets in two games thus far, but with Shepard set to miss at least three weeks and Saquon Barkley (knee) done for the year, he stands to see a slight increase in targets. Darius Slayton and Golden Tate are the Giants' clear top remaining wideouts, and Evan Engram also remains high in the pecking order, but Ratley does look to be ahead of C.J. Board. He should operate as the No. 3 receiver during Sunday's game against the 49ers.