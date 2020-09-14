Ratley is in line for a bigger role Monday against the Steelers with Golden Tate (hamstring) inactive, Matt Lombardo of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

As a member of the Browns last season, Ratley earned at least a 30 percent snap share in six different games, totaling 10 catches (on 18 targets) for 136 yards and no touchdowns in those outings. The output isn't impressive, to stay the least, and he'll be no better than fifth in the pecking order for targets behind Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram in Week 1.