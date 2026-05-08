The Giants signed Bankston as an undrafted free agent Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Bankston had a career season during the one year he played for New Mexico in 2025. The running back finished with 114 rushes for 635 yards and five touchdowns over 13 games. He also added 31 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver for the Lobos. Bankston's 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the New Mexico pro day made him an alluring target for a Giants team looking for extra depth at running back. Cam Skattebo (ankle), Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary will likely consume almost all of the carries in 2026, leaving special teams as the only way Bankston may get to see the field this season.