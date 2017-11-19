Harrison (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Harrison avoided missing his first game since 2012, but he'll have a tough matchup against an explosive Chiefs offense. It's concerning that he hasn't played over 50 defensive snaps in a game yet this season, yet it doesn't seem to affect him much -- the 28-year-old averaged five tackles per game through nine contests, including 20 in the last three matchups.

