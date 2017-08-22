Giants' Damon Harrison: Back in action
Harrison played Monday's preseason game against the Browns after dealing with body soreness, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Harrison played in 20 of the 72 defensive snaps, which is what was expected for a high-caliber defensive tackle who's struggling with body aches. He posted a career-high 86 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season and should be ready to be the starter in Week 1.
