Giants' Damon Harrison: Carted off field, ruled out with ankle injury
Harrison has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with an ankle injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Harrison was reportedly carted off into the locker room for further evaluation. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but we should know more regarding his status in the coming days. For now, Robert Thomas figures to slide into the left defensive tackle slot.
