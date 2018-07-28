Harrison (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Harrison has been sidelined for the last several practices due to an undisclosed injury. The injury does not appear to be serious given the Giants willingness to throw him back onto the field this quickly. Harrison ranks as one of the league's best interior defensive linemen and figures to be a catalyst for the Giants defensive front again in 2018.

