Giants' Damon Harrison: Finishes with 76 tackles
Harrison finished the year with 76 tackles, 51 of which were solo, and 1.5 sacks. He also had three passes defensed and one interception.
Harrison is one of the league's premier run-stopping interior linemen and a reliable source of tackles from that spot. Just don't expect many sacks from him as his career-high is 2.5.
More News
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Gets green light for Sunday•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Listed as questionable•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Makes half sack Thursday•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Set to play Thursday•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Non-participant Monday•
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...