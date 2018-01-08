Harrison finished the year with 76 tackles, 51 of which were solo, and 1.5 sacks. He also had three passes defensed and one interception.

Harrison is one of the league's premier run-stopping interior linemen and a reliable source of tackles from that spot. Just don't expect many sacks from him as his career-high is 2.5.

