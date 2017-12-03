Harrison (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Though he failed to practice in any capacity this week, Harrison received clearance to suit up and should continue to hold down his starting role along the defensive line. Harrison only has 1.5 sacks on the season, but he's been highly effective as a run stopper, logging 53 tackles across 11 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories