Giants' Damon Harrison: Gets green light for Sunday
Harrison (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Though he failed to practice in any capacity this week, Harrison received clearance to suit up and should continue to hold down his starting role along the defensive line. Harrison only has 1.5 sacks on the season, but he's been highly effective as a run stopper, logging 53 tackles across 11 contests.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...