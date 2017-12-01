Harrison (elbow) didn't practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Harrison has been solid on the run stop this season, posting 53 tackles (33 solo). He's been rotating snaps with Jay Bromley for most of the season, so if Harrison can't play, Bromley could see a further increase in his defensive snaps.

