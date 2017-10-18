Giants' Damon Harrison: Logs first sack of season
Harrison recorded his first sack of the season in Sunday night's win over the Broncos.
Harrison added four tackles (three solo) to go along with his take down of the quarterback. The 28-year-old defensive tackle was on the field for just 32 defensive snaps (40.0 percent).
