Giants' Damon Harrison: Lower body soreness

Harrison is currently dealing with lower body soreness, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Coach Ben McAdoo does not believe the issue is because Harrison is not in shape. The 28-year-old defensive linemen reportedly went through a similar situation last training camp, but went on to start all 16 games for the Giants. Look for the team to exercise caution with Harrison's training camp workload in order to ensure his full health entering the start of the regular season.