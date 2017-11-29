Giants' Damon Harrison: Makes half sack Thursday
Harrison had three tackles (two solo) and a half sack Thursday against the Redskins.
Harrison now has just 1.5 sacks this season, but his 53 tackles through 11 games makes him viable even when he can't get to the quarterback. Still, Harrison, who will be 29 years old Wednesday, played just 35 of 71 possible defensive snaps in Week 12.
