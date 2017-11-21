Harrison (ankle) did not participate in Monday's walk-through, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Harrison played in Sunday's victory over the Chiefs after spending the previous week on the injury report. While his status for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Redskins is unclear giving his lack of practice participation Monday, the team could just be opting to give the 28-year-old time to recover. He recorded five tackles (three solo) to go along with this third interception of the season Sunday.