Giants' Damon Harrison: Questionable for Thursday
Harrison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins.
The Giants listed Harrison as a limited participant in practices Tuesday and Wednesday, but it's generally expected he'll be ready to play by the time Thursday arrives. The defensive tackle has yet to miss a game this season and has been an effective run stuffer, recording at least five tackles in four consecutive contests.
