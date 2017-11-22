Harrison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

The Giants listed Harrison as a limited participant in practices Tuesday and Wednesday, but it's generally expected he'll be ready to play by the time Thursday arrives. The defensive tackle has yet to miss a game this season and has been an effective run stuffer, recording at least five tackles in four consecutive contests.

