Giants' Damon Harrison: Questionable for Week 11
Harrison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Harrison enters the Week 11 matchup with the injury designation after he wasn't able to advance past a limited practice at any point during the week. The defensive tackle has racked up 45 tackles and one sack in nine contests this season.
