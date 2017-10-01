Play

Harrison suffered an apparent knee bruise against the Buccaneers and is questionable to return, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Olivier Vernon (ankle) has already been ruled out for the remainder of the Sunday's game, so the Giants' defensive front could potentially be without two starters. Robert Thomas and Dalvin Tomlinson will likely see an increase in snaps if Harrison is unable to return.

