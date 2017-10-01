Giants' Damon Harrison: Questionable to return
Harrison suffered an apparent knee bruise against the Buccaneers and is questionable to return, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.
Olivier Vernon (ankle) has already been ruled out for the remainder of the Sunday's game, so the Giants' defensive front could potentially be without two starters. Robert Thomas and Dalvin Tomlinson will likely see an increase in snaps if Harrison is unable to return.
More News
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Back in action•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Has four solo tackles•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Removed from injury report•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Racks up nine tackles in Sunday loss•
-
Giants' Damon Harrison: Sits out preseason finale•
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.