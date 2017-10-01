Giants' Damon Harrison: Returns to action Sunday
Harrison (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Harrison exited earlier in the game with a bruised knee but was apparently alright to play. The 28-year-old's injury doesn't appear too serious, as the Giants can't afford to lose another defensive lineman with Olivier Vernon (ankle) sidelined.
