Harrison (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Harrison exited earlier in the game with a bruised knee but was apparently alright to play. The 28-year-old's injury doesn't appear too serious, as the Giants can't afford to lose another defensive lineman with Olivier Vernon (ankle) sidelined.

