Giants' Damon Harrison: Set to play Thursday
The Giants have listed Harrison (ankle) as active for its Thanksgiving matchup versus the Redskins.
Harrison practiced in limited fashion on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he was generally expected to suit up for Thursday's game. It appears he has avoided any setbacks, and figures to handle his usual load on the defensive line.
