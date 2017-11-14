Giants' Damon Harrison: Will be limited at practice
Harrison (ankle) is expected to be limited at practice throughout the week prior to the Giants' Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.
Harrison was carted off the field after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Robert Thomas would be the most likely candidate to fill in at defensive tackle should Harrison ultimately be unable to go in Week 11.
