Belton recorded eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles during the Giants' loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Belton has continued to produce despite the team's struggles, as he's now racked up seven or more tackles in seven of his last eight games. The 25-year-old has already compiled a career-best 94 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 14 games and will look to add to those totals during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the VIkings.