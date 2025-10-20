Belton recorded 10 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos.

Belton entered the weekend having been limited by a neck injury during the week, but he showed no signs of it against Denver. The safety led the team in takedowns, notching double-digit stops for the first time this year. Belton has now compiled 36 total tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble over seven games this season.