Belton is expected to start Sunday's contest against Houston in place of Xavier McKinney (hand), Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Belton has played a solid role in the Giants' secondary this season, but he'll likely see increased snaps while McKinney is on the reserve/NFI list. The rookie fourth-round pick has played over 70 percent of the team's defensive snaps three times during the campaign, totaling 15 tackles and one pass defense during those contests.