Belton (collarbone) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Belton missed the season opener after garnering a no-contact jersey all last week, but the rookie appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 2. It's unclear what the 21-year-old's role will be when he's eventually available, but he may have to carve out a role on special teams before he cracks the defensive rotation.