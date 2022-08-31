Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that he's hopeful Belton (collarbone) will be ready for Week 1, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Belton recently returned to individual drills for the first time since fracturing his collarbone at the beginning of training camp. He was initially expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, but it sounds like he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants only kept three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, so New York will likely have to make a move if anything changes to Belton's status.