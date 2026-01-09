Belton concluded the 2025-26 regular season with 120 tackles (including 2.0 sacks), five defensed passes (including an interception) and three forced fumbles over 17 contests.

Belton began the campaign as a rotational defensive back, but he started nine of New York's final 10 games. That helped the 2022 fourth-round draft pick more than double his previous career-high mark for tackles in a season, and the three forced fumbles were also a career best. Belton doesn't grade out as an elite defender, but he buoyed his value to the Giants by thriving on special teams. He's slated to become a free agent, and it's unclear if New York will attempt to bring him back.