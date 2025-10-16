Giants' Dane Belton: Limited Thursday due to neck
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Belton (neck) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Belton has played in each of the Giants' first six games this season and tied his season high with seven tackles in last Thursday's win over the Eagles. Assuming he's able to suit up Sunday against the Broncos, Belton should occupy his usual role as a rotational piece in the secondary.
