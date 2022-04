The Giants selected Belton in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

Belton was a playmaker in his time at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes in both interceptions (5) and pass breakups (12) in 2021. He ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the combine but was average in agility testing. The Giants are lacking safety depth, so Belton could be pressed into a role as a rookie.