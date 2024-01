Belton tallied two tackles (one solo) along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Belton got an extended opportunity to play as a result of Jason Pinnock exiting in the first quarter with a foot injury. Belton took advantage of the increased defensive snaps, notching his first two pickoffs of the campaign and adding a fumble recovery. If Pinnock remains out for next weekend's regular-season finale, Belton would likely be in line to start against Philadelphia.