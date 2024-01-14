Belton played in all 17 games in the 2023 campaign, totaling 33 tackles (22 solo), including a sack, along with two interceptions.

Belton's role fluctuated throughout the season, and he saw most of his work on special teams until Jason Pinnock's toe injury early in Week 17 allowed room for Belton to get an extended opportunity at the end of the campaign. The 2022 fourth-round pick shined with a pair of interceptions after Pinnock left that Week 17 game against the Rams, but the overall sample size over the course of the season was likely too small for New York to develop a definitive perspective of Belton's ability to move up to a larger full-time role. There may be a hole for the Giants to fill at safety if Xavier McKinney leaves in free agency, though in that scenario they may look outside the organization for a replacement.