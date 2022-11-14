Belton tallied four tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's Week 10 victory against the Texans.

Belton got the start Sunday in place of the injured Xavier McKinney (hand), and he made the most of the opportunity with a big interception in the end zone as Houston was driving early in the fourth quarter. The pick was the first of Belton's NFL career and highlighted the nose for the ball he displayed in intercepting five passes for Iowa last season. Belton should be in line for extended run while McKinney remains out of action, which will be for at least three more weeks.