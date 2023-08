Belton returned an interception 42 yards and added two tackles in Friday's exhibition loss to the Lions.

Belton picked off Nate Sudfeld in the first quarter and ran 42 yards to the Detroit 14 yard line to set up the Giants' lone touchdown. After an up-and-down rookie campaign last year, Belton is competing with Jason Pinnock for the starting safety spot vacated by Julian Love. Pinnock also picked off a pass Friday.