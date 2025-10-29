default-cbs-image
Belton logged seven tackles (four solo) in the Giants' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Belton was one of the team's few bright spots during the loss, finishing second in tackles behind Bobby Okereke's eight. Belton benefited from increased playing time with Jevon Holland sidelined with a knee injury, and he could start again next week versus the 49ers if Holland remains out.

