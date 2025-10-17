Belton (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The fourth-year corner from Iowa popped up on the Giants' injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a neck injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue in time to play Sunday. Belton has played 272 total snaps (138 on defense, 134 on special teams) through six games this season, recording 26 total tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He's expected to operate as one of the Giants' top reserve safeties in the Week 7 contest.