Belton (collarbone) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Belton fractured his collarbone at the beginning of August, but he was able to avoid surgery, suggesting he could possibly return by the start of the regular season. However, the initial return timetable may have been a bit too optimistic as the rookie has remained sidelined throughout training camp. Once healthy, the 21-year-old could be in store for a solid depth role after impressing during the early stages of training camp.