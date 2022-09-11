Belton (collarbone) is not expected to play in Sunday's season opener against Tennessee, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Belton is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but he has yet to practice without a non-contact jersey, making it unlikely that he'll be available for Sunday's contest. As another indication of Belton's expected absence, the Giants activated safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad Saturday. If he does indeed sit out Week 1, Belton could make his NFL debut in New York's home opener against Carolina next Sunday.