Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Belton (collarbone) won't need surgery and isn't certain to begin the year on injured reserve, Lance Meadow of SiriusXM reports.

Belton fractured his collarbone during Saturday's practice, but the team is holding out hope that the rookie fourth-round draft pick can recover quickly and be ready for the start of the regular season. That's far from a certainty, but Belton's ability to avoid surgery at least makes the scenario a possibility. The 21-year-old was making a strong impression in camp, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, and he's been expected to open the campaign as the team's third safety.